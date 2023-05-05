Analysts Issue Forecasts for Definity Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DFY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cormark lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

TSE DFY opened at C$35.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$29.83 and a one year high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$851.20 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

