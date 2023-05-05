Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,146,000 after buying an additional 693,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

