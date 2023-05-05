Analysts Offer Predictions for Kineta, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KA)

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kineta in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kineta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KA opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Kineta has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kineta stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kineta, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.13% of Kineta at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L.

