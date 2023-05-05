Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

