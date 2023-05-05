Analysts Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT at $126.33

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 71.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

