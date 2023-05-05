Analysts Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT at $126.33

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.
Several analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 71.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
adidas Trading Up 0.8 %
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
