Analysts Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of CGEN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 855.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 132.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 880,325 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.