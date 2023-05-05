Analysts Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Price at $33.40

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $21.10 on Friday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.75 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,893,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

