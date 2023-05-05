Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT at $12.25

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after acquiring an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,348,000 after buying an additional 332,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after purchasing an additional 948,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

