Analyzing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 59.80 -$55.28 million ($1.73) -1.48 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and SeaStar Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SeaStar Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -821.89% -66.56% -49.65% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -28.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 583.59%. SeaStar Medical has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.76%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats SeaStar Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics



Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About SeaStar Medical



SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. It is developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure with and without LVAD; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

