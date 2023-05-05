Analyzing Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) and Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY)

Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) and Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organization of Football Prognostics and Pollard Banknote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A C$0.23 37.93 Pollard Banknote N/A N/A N/A $0.32 55.36

Organization of Football Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pollard Banknote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organization of Football Prognostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pollard Banknote 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Organization of Football Prognostics and Pollard Banknote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Organization of Football Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of C$13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Pollard Banknote has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Organization of Football Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Organization of Football Prognostics is more favorable than Pollard Banknote.

Profitability

This table compares Organization of Football Prognostics and Pollard Banknote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Pollard Banknote N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Organization of Football Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pollard Banknote shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Organization of Football Prognostics pays an annual dividend of C$0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pollard Banknote pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Organization of Football Prognostics pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pollard Banknote pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services. The company also offers a range of bingo and bingo-related products; manufactures and sells pull-tab tickets, as well as pull-tab ticket vending machines and pull-tab ticket counting machines. In addition, it provides licensed games; and various solutions for licensed games, such as ticket design and manufacturing, prize structure consultation, merchandise selection and fulfillment, publicity and promotional opportunities, and second chance draw management. Further, the company offers lottery ticket dispensers and point-of-sale displays; charitable gaming machines; and lottery management services and information systems, as well as warehouse and distribution services to lotteries. Additionally, it engages in the interactive digital games and website development; and internet-based gaming businesses. The company was formerly known as 7510101 Canada Limited. Pollard Banknote Limited was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada. Pollard Banknote Limited is a subsidiary of Pollard Equities Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.