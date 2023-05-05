Anke Schaferkordt Sells 686 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $21,108.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 12 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $465.72.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88.

Shares of W stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

