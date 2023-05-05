AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $117.00 at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $148.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,961,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,175,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,253,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

