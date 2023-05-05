AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $117.00 at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.
AppFolio Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:APPF opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $148.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 0.97.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
