Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

