Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 3.6 %

ACGL stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,083 shares of company stock worth $7,672,247. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

