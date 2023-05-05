Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 and have sold 5,002,493 shares valued at $144,305,643. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ares Management by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

