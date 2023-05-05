Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARHS. Bank of America upped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

ARHS stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.27. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

