Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $135.34 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.