Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Aritzia Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

