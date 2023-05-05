Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aritzia has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $41.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

