Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.75.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$31.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.16.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

