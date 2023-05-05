Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATZ. CIBC lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.75.

Aritzia Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

