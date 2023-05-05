Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$59.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Up 2.1 %

ATZ opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.16.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.