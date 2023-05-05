Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $91.23 and last traded at $91.71, with a volume of 144282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.
The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
