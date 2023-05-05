Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $91.23 and last traded at $91.71, with a volume of 144282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Ashland Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ashland by 115.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.