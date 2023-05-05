ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $635.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $637.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.22. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

