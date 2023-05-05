Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.59, but opened at $43.94. Astec Industries shares last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 15,222 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

