AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Purchases £234,020 in Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($292,378.81).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

AZN stock opened at £118.50 ($148.05) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($154.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of £183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,360.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of £111.11.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,844.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £135 ($168.67) to £140 ($174.91) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.67) to £119 ($148.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £119.32 ($149.07).

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.