ATB Capital Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$130.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$185.00 target price (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.4 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.37.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

