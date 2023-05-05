Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Up 3.2 %

Atento stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Institutional Trading of Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

