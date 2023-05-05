Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,282,624.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $1,282,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,446 shares in the company, valued at $52,925,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40.

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,459,814.58.

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,328,020.38.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.