Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 10th (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle’s (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 10th. Atour Lifestyle had issued 4,750,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $52,250,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $20.14 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000.

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Featured Stories

