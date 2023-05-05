AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

