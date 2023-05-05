AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.94, but opened at $47.12. AtriCure shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 69,057 shares changing hands.

The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in AtriCure by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

