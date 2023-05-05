Avantor’s (AVTR) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Avantor stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $204,188. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

