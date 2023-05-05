Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Avista Stock Up 1.3 %
AVA stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Avista by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Avista by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Avista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
