Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Stock Up 1.3 %

AVA stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Avista by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Avista by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Avista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

