B. Riley Comments on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

