B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

B2Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of C$804.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$793.28 million.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.