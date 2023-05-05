BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 950 to GBX 1,000. The stock traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 1117418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAESY. UBS Group raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in BAE Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in BAE Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

