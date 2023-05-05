Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.22 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

