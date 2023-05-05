Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

