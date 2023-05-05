Bank of America Increases Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $140.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

