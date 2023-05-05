Barclays Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $37.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.14.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

