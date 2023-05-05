Barclays Cuts Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target to $23.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Radware Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $794.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,812.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 271.23 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,044,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,883,000 after purchasing an additional 151,719 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 408,661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

