Barclays Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $45.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 928.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $242,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $71,991,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $32,672,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

