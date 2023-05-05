Barclays Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $64.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

