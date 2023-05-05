Barclays Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $4.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Uniti Group Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of UNIT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.47 million, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 179,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

