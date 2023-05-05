BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

