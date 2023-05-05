BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

BDO Unibank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $4.4543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

