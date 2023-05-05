BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
BDO Unibank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BDO Unibank (BDOUY)
