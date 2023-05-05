Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

