Benchmark Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $108.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

