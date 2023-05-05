Benchmark Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $37.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $46.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Premier has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Premier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.